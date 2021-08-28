Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,970 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $30,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,990 shares of company stock worth $389,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.