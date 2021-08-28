Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis Sells 2,841 Shares

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David D. Petratis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $141.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.28.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Allegion by 437.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 89,461 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,272,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allegion by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.11.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

