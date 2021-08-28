Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 15th

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares has a payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

