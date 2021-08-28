Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $962.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report sales of $962.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $940.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $978.14 million. Align Technology reported sales of $734.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $701.85. The company had a trading volume of 384,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,816. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $293.33 and a 1-year high of $721.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Align Technology by 11.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

