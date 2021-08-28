Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Up 98.2% in August

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the July 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

