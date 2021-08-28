Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Up 98.2% in August

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the July 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.
Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.