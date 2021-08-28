Alera Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 52,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $265.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

