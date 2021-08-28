Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after buying an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after buying an additional 631,999 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after buying an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.21. 641,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,784. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

