Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,554. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

