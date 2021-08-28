Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.66. The stock had a trading volume of 299,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,423. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

