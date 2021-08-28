Alera Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $111.56. 137,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.43. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.16.

