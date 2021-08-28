Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.600-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

Albemarle stock traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.65. 985,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,118. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.45.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,426,617 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

