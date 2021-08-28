Alan S. Lowe Sells 9,861 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $86.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.