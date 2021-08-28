Alan S. Lowe Sells 9,861 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $86.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

