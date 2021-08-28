Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $16,030.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $16,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48.

On Monday, June 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00.

Airbnb stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 billion and a PE ratio of -9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 881.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

