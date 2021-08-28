Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.