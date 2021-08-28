Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGPYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Agile Group alerts:

Agile Group stock remained flat at $$57.10 during midday trading on Friday. Agile Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.