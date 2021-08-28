Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Acquired by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Afya worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFYA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Afya by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Afya by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Afya by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Afya alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. 180,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.