Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Afterpay in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AFTPF stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. Afterpay has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $124.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.80.

Afterpay Company Profile

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

