Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Afterpay in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AFTPF stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. Afterpay has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $124.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.80.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

