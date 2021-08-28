Aew Capital Management L P Has $43.86 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises about 1.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $43,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

NYSE:FRT traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.66. 254,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

