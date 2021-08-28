Aew Capital Management L P Has $29.42 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,032,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $29,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $3,992,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,924. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.93.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

