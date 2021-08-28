Aew Capital Management L P Acquires 526,700 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526,700 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up approximately 4.2% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $141,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426,060 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after purchasing an additional 180,580 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $40.50. 2,523,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,640. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

