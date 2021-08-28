AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Now Covered by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.33.

AeroVironment stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.07.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,836 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

