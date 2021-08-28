AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AECOM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

ACM stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. AECOM has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 182.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

