Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,367 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

