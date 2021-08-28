Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $224,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.6% in the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 32,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $890,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNG opened at $89.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

