Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $381,000 Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 333.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Terex by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $52.20 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

