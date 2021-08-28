Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Hologic by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Hologic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hologic by 543.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 416,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,764,000 after acquiring an additional 351,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $3,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

