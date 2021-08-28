Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,778 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYEM. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,193,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2,018.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 428.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 452,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 192,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 135.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,511 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70.

