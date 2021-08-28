Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 755 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 767,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.08 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.