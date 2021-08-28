Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,100 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 38,292 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,989,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 145.1% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after buying an additional 797,837 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

