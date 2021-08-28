Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,930 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.