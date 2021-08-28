Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,694 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,678 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $94,550,000 after buying an additional 765,323 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 87,795 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

