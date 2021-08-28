Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,565.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,466.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,577.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

