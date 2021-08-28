Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $9.09 Million Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 131,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 31,384 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $52.52.

