Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 62,485 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,485 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.