Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH opened at $141.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.88. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

