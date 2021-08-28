Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lowered by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after buying an additional 191,104 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.83. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

