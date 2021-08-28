Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

