Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $256.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $173,386.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $42,932.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $414,899 over the last three months. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $1,861,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 10.0% in the first quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. now owns 728,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 66,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 78.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 215,166 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 256.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 85,839 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.