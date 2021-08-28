adbank (ADB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,069.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, adbank has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. adbank has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $24,069.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.61 or 0.00756938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00101191 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

ADB is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

