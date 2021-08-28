Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $204.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

