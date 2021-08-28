ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Craig Eric Anderson Sells 7,500 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.59. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $3,110,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $38,071,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $3,639,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $15,103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $5,344,000. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACVA. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.18.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

