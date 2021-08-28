Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $335.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.13. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

