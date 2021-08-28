Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.34). Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have issued reports on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $6.24 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $383.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

