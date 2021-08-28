Absci Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 31st (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci’s (NASDAQ:ABSI) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Absci had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ABSI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Absci alerts:

ABSI stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

In related news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600 over the last quarter.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.