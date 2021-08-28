$936.77 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report $936.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $924.60 million and the highest is $946.00 million. Ventas reported sales of $918.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after acquiring an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 116.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

