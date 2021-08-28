9,312 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,206.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

