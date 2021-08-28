$93.42 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post sales of $93.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $44.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $393.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $444.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $500.76 million, with estimates ranging from $442.84 million to $555.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi purchased 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,050,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.15. 681,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.94.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.