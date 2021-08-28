908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Sells $352,226.10 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 10,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $352,226.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trent A. Basarsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00.

MASS opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $973.24 million and a PE ratio of -28.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

