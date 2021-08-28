88mph Price Reaches $50.71 on Major Exchanges (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. 88mph has a market capitalization of $19.04 million and $604,149.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $50.71 or 0.00103372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,436 coins and its circulating supply is 375,503 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

