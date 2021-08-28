$833.75 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce sales of $833.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $841.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $715.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

NDAQ traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.48. 359,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,942. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $193.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,182. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

